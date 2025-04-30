RU RU ES ES FR FR
"We will go with great enthusiasm." Arteta remains upbeat after defeat to PSG

"We will go with great enthusiasm." Arteta remains upbeat after defeat to PSG

Football news Today, 04:05
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Arsenal suffered a 0-1 defeat to PSG. Yet Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta refuses to bury his head in the sand and is gearing up for the return leg in Paris with optimism.

Details: Arteta stated that, in essence, this is just half-time in the tie, and Arsenal are more than capable of turning things around in the second leg. Of course, tactical adjustments will be necessary moving forward.

Quote: "We're at half-time. It's a break, and my message is exactly the same. Just like it was when we played Real at home and won 3-0. We have to go to Paris and win the match. We are more than capable of doing that. I saw two very strong teams tonight, but there was very little between them. They had that clinical edge in front of goal. Their goalkeeper played his part, and that's what made the difference in the result tonight.

Of course, we'll make some adjustments, and depending on the flow of the game, we might make even more. But we will go into the second leg with great enthusiasm, with huge desire, and with the belief that we can get the job done," said Arteta.

Reminder: Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly, in the match against PSG, became the youngest ever Premier League player and the youngest Englishman overall to start a UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Champions League
