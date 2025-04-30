Not even Mbappé achieved this. Dembélé becomes the first Frenchman to score for PSG in a Champions League semifinal

Yesterday, PSG claimed a 1-0 away victory over Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, with forward Ousmane Dembélé achieving a unique milestone.

Details: Dembélé has become the first French player in PSG history to score for the club in a Champions League semifinal.

This is only the fourth time PSG has reached this stage, and they've advanced to the final just once before. Previously, only foreign players had found the net for PSG in the semifinals.

Dembélé has also become the first player in Europe's top leagues to surpass 25 goals in 2025. The 27-year-old striker has scored 32 goals in total this season.

Reminder: Yesterday, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was named the Champions League's Player of the Day by Dailysports.