Donnarumma – UEFA Champions League Player of the Day according to Dailysports

On Tuesday, April 29, the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final took place, with Arsenal hosting PSG. As per tradition, we select the Player of the Day.

According to the Dailysports team, Gianluigi Donnarumma played a crucial role in PSG’s victory. The goalkeeper made an excellent save at the end of the first half and another in the middle of the second. The Italian was also composed and reliable both with his feet and when coming off his line.

Donnarumma recorded five saves, prevented 1.23 expected goals, and intercepted one cross. Out of 33 passes, 15 were accurate.

The goalkeeper’s solid performance helped PSG secure a narrow win in the first leg and take an advantage into the return leg, which will take place in a week in Paris.

Another HUGE MOTM performance for Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Champions League.



Almost single-handedly willed PSG to a shutout in the first leg 🧱



Next stop: Parc des Princes for a spot in the UCL final 👑 pic.twitter.com/NuiAJ7M6P1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 29, 2025

Reminder: Dembélé was unable to finish the match against Arsenal. The goalscorer left the pitch in the 70th minute.