On Tuesday, April 29, Arsenal hosts PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Midway through the second half, troubling news reached the French team's supporters.

Details: In the 69th minute, Ousmane Dembele sat on the pitch, and his face revealed that something was wrong. He immediately left the field, and Bradley Barcola came on as his replacement.

Already in the fourth minute of the match, Dembele opened the scoring and equaled Kylian Mbappe's goal tally in a single UEFA Champions League campaign. Overall, he has 45 goals and assists in 45 matches this season.

Before the match, Gunners' fans put on an impressive pyrotechnic show on the streets of London, chanting various slogans, including the legendary "Ole Ole Ole Ole." It seems Arsenal will have tremendous support from the stands at the Emirates today.

Reminder: PSG has faced the Gunners five times and has never secured a victory. This is their longest winless streak and Arsenal is their most challenging opponent.