On the eve of the match. Arsenal fans put on a flare show on the streets of London

The first UEFA Champions League semi-final, where Arsenal will host PSG at their home ground, is just around the corner. The supporters of the London club are ready for the showdown and have demonstrated it in style.

Details: On the streets of London, Gunners fans put on an impressive flare show and chanted various cheers, including the legendary "Ole Ole Ole." It seems that Arsenal will have formidable support at the Emirates stands today.

Safe to say the fans are excited 🔥#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/Zm5GD7EUbK — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 29, 2025

The match against PSG will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time, and our team has prepared information on where and when to watch this UEFA Champions League clash.

Reminder: The Parisians have faced the Gunners five times and have never managed to win. This is their longest winless streak and Arsenal remains PSG's toughest opponent.