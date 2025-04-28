RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Arsenal vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 29, 2025

Arsenal vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 29, 2025

Football news Today, 06:30
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Arsenal vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 29, 2025 Getty Images

This week marks the start of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. In one of the clashes, Arsenal will face PSG, and we've got you covered with all the details on where and when to catch this thrilling encounter.

Arsenal vs PSG: what to know about the match?

Arsenal had an impressive group stage campaign. The Gunners secured third place in the table, amassing 19 points over eight rounds. This performance propelled them directly into the Round of 16, where they demolished PSV with an aggregate score of 9-3. In the quarter-finals, the Londoners convincingly defeated Real Madrid 5-1. Arsenal has reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2008/09 season.

PSG's journey was far more challenging. Despite victories over Manchester City (4-2) and Stuttgart (4-0), the Parisians only managed to secure 15th place, forcing them to play in the preliminary round against Brest, where they crushed their opponents 10-0. They then edged past Liverpool in a penalty shootout. In the quarter-finals, the French team narrowly overcame Aston Villa with an aggregate score of 5-4. Thus, PSG has reached the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.

Arsenal vs PSG: when and where is the match?

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and PSG will take place on Tuesday, April 29, at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is at 21:00 Central European Time (CET).

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 15:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 16:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 21:00

  • Abuja 21:00

  • Cape Town 22:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

Arsenal vs PSG: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • 🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

  • 🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

  • 🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

  • 🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

  • 🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • 🇩🇿 Algeria - beIN

  • 🇦🇴 Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇦🇮 Anguilla - Flow Sports

  • 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇸 Bahamas - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇧 Barbados - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇿 Belize - ESPN Norte

  • 🇧🇼 Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports

  • 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands - Flow Sports

  • 🇨🇳 China - CCTV, iQIYI

  • 🇩🇲 Dominica - Flow Sports

  • 🇬🇲 Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇬🇭 Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇬🇩 Grenada - Flow Sports

  • 🇭🇰 Hong Kong - beIN

  • 🇮🇳 India - Sony

  • 🇮🇪 Ireland - Premier Sports ROI 1

  • 🇮🇱 Israel - The Sports Channel

  • 🇯🇲 Jamaica - Flow Sports

  • 🇯🇵 Japan - WOWOW

  • 🇱🇸 Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇱🇷 Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇬 Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇼 Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇺 Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇳🇦 Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇵🇸 Palestine - beIN

  • 🇵🇦 Panama - Disney+ Norte

  • 🇷🇼 Rwanda - SuperSport, New World

  • 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia - Flow Sports

  • 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇸🇬 Singapore - beIN

  • 🇸🇸 South Sudan - beIN

  • 🇸🇩 Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇹🇿 Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports

  • 🇿🇲 Zambia - SuperSport, New World

  • 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe - SuperSport, New World

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Champions League
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Udinese - : - Bologna Today, 12:30 Serie A Italy
Udinese
-
Bologna
-
12:30
Barracas Central - : - Union Today, 14:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Barracas Central
-
Union
-
14:00
Lazio - : - Parma Calcio 1913 Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Lazio
-
Parma Calcio 1913
-
14:45
Verona - : - Cagliari Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Verona
-
Cagliari
-
14:45
Godoy Cruz - : - Atletico Tucuman Today, 16:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
16:15
Defensa y Justicia - : - Racing Club Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Racing Club
-
18:30
Estudiantes - : - Tigre Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Tigre
-
18:30
Velez Sarsfield - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Gimnasia LP
-
20:45
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Independiente Rivadavia Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Independiente Rivadavia
-
20:45
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:21 Arturo Vidal reacts to Colo-Colo's victory in Chilean championship match Football news Today, 08:02 Laporta confirmed negotiations with Hansi Flick for a new contract Football news Today, 07:52 Amorim admitted that Man United is suffering but sees it as an important time Lifestyle Today, 07:43 F1 star Franco Colapinto cycles in France with racer José María López Tennis news Today, 07:31 All matches at the Madrid Masters halted for an unusual reason Football news Today, 07:22 Nabi urges Kaizer Chiefs to focus on derby against Orlando Pirates Lifestyle Today, 07:06 Cool kid! Lamine Yamal shares personal photo of his little brother celebrating Spanish Cup victory Lifestyle Today, 06:44 Love is in the air! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate Wrexham's promotion to the Championship with a kiss Football news Today, 06:30 Arsenal vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 29, 2025 Boxing News Today, 05:57 Emotions run high. Dubois shoves Usyk in first face-off
Sport Predictions
Football Today El Gouna vs Smouha prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Udinese vs Bologna prediction and possible lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Ismaily vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Barracas Central vs Union Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Leeds vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Godoy Cruz vs Atletico Tucuman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Estudiantes vs Tigre: Can Estudiantes secure a spot in the Apertura playoffs Football Today Defensa y Justicia vs Racing prediction: Can the visitors claim victory? Football Today Central Cordoba vs. Independiente Rivadavia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores