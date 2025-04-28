Arsenal vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 29, 2025

This week marks the start of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. In one of the clashes, Arsenal will face PSG, and we've got you covered with all the details on where and when to catch this thrilling encounter.

See also: UEFA plans to make a significant change to the Champions League regulations

Arsenal vs PSG: what to know about the match?

Arsenal had an impressive group stage campaign. The Gunners secured third place in the table, amassing 19 points over eight rounds. This performance propelled them directly into the Round of 16, where they demolished PSV with an aggregate score of 9-3. In the quarter-finals, the Londoners convincingly defeated Real Madrid 5-1. Arsenal has reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2008/09 season.

PSG's journey was far more challenging. Despite victories over Manchester City (4-2) and Stuttgart (4-0), the Parisians only managed to secure 15th place, forcing them to play in the preliminary round against Brest, where they crushed their opponents 10-0. They then edged past Liverpool in a penalty shootout. In the quarter-finals, the French team narrowly overcame Aston Villa with an aggregate score of 5-4. Thus, PSG has reached the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.

Arsenal vs PSG: when and where is the match?

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and PSG will take place on Tuesday, April 29, at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is at 21:00 Central European Time (CET).

Previously reported, that UEFA may cancel extra time in the Champions League.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Arsenal vs PSG: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: