Dembele is one goal away from surpassing Mbappe's historic PSG record

PSG traveled to face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, and Dembele scored right at the start of the match.

Details: He opened the scoring in just the fourth minute, marking a record-setting goal. Dembele has now equaled Kylian Mbappe's record for the most goal contributions in a single UEFA Champions League campaign—both Frenchmen have 11 contributions each.

Overall, Dembele is having a phenomenal season. He currently boasts 45 goals and assists in 45 matches this campaign.

Interestingly, in the same match, Lewis-Skelly became the youngest player from the Premier League and England to start in a UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Before the match, Arsenal fans put on an impressive fire show on the streets of London, chanting various slogans, including the legendary "Ole Ole Ole Ole." It seems Arsenal will have tremendous support from the stands at the Emirates today.

Reminder: The Parisians have faced the Gunners five times and have never secured a victory. This is PSG's longest winless streak and their most challenging opponent.