Arsenal prodigy Lewis-Skelly sets unique record in UEFA Champions League semi-final

Arsenal hosts PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on their home turf, and among the team players is a record breaker.

Details: The spotlight is on Myles Lewis-Skelly. According to Opta, he has become the youngest Premier League player and the youngest Englishman to start in a UEFA Champions League semi-final. He is now 18 years and 215 days old.

Before the match, Gunners fans put on a spectacular fire show on the streets of London and chanted various cheers, including the legendary "Ole Ole Ole Ole." It seems Arsenal will receive tremendous support at the Emirates tonight.

Reminder: The Parisians have faced the Gunners five times and have never managed to win. This is the longest winless streak and the most challenging opponent for PSG.