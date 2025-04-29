Declan Rice's last-minute words to Arsenal teammates revealed before PSG clash

Today, Arsenal faces PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The match takes place in London at the Emirates Stadium.

In the final moments before the kickoff, the "Gunners" gathered in a huddle, charging each other with energy for the game.

Team captain Martin Ødegaard handed the floor to Declan Rice, who scored twice in the first quarter-final against Real Madrid. The Arsenal midfielder's words were brief: "If we don't have the ball, we die."

It's hard to say if the team took his words to heart. However, the start of the match was challenging for Arsenal: Ousmane Dembélé scored the opener in the 4th minute. Immediately after conceding the goal, Rice urged his teammates to stay calm.

Remember, the second leg of this fixture will take place in eight days, on May 8th, in Paris.