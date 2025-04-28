Mikel Arteta discusses the availability of Calafiori, White, and Merino against PSG

Tomorrow, Arsenal will face PSG at home in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, and the team's head coach, Mikel Arteta, has provided an update on the squad's situation ahead of the match.

Details: The Spanish coach shared whether defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White, as well as nominal central midfielder Mikel Merino, who has recently been playing as a center forward, will be able to participate in the match.

Quote:

“Riccardo Calafiori is still not ready. Mikel Merino and Ben White were able to train with us today; we'll see if they can play tomorrow.”

Reminder: According to Opta's supercomputer, Arsenal remains the favorite to win the current UEFA Champions League.