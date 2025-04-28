Arsenal remains the favorite. Champions League victory odds according to Opta

The statistical platform Opta has released new data from its supercomputer regarding the chances of winning this season's Champions League.

Details: Based on the current form of the teams, their defensive and offensive data, the supercomputer has calculated that Arsenal is the favorite for the title. Among the semifinalists, Inter has the lowest odds of ultimate success.

Champions League victory odds according to Opta:

Arsenal – 31.3%

Barcelona – 27.4%

PSG – 22%

Inter – 19.2%

In the first semifinal, Arsenal will play at home against PSG tomorrow, April 29, and on Wednesday, April 30, Barcelona will host Inter. The return legs will take place next week.

