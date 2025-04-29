“We want more”. Arteta declares Arsenal's ambitions to win the Champions League

For the first time in 16 years, Arsenal has reached the semifinals of the Champions League. Buoyed by their victory over Real Madrid, the Gunners are not content with stopping at this stage.

Details: The head coach of the London team, Mikel Arteta, stated that the club is already making history, but his team wants more.

Quote: "This season we have overcome many challenges and difficulties, and the fact that the team is here among the four best teams in Europe speaks to our mindset, spirit, and how much we want this. We are making history, and right now it's a beautiful story, but we want more. The players love what we're doing, and they feel that we can stand up to these guys and be better than them. We felt this against Real and in previous rounds, and we feel the same way today. I look into their eyes, and they can't wait for tomorrow's game, that's the feeling," Arteta stated.

Reminder: Previously, the statistical platform Opta named Arsenal as the favorite to win the Champions League.