Shakhtar found the reason for Mudryk's failures at Chelsea

Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin recently expressed his opinion on the unsatisfactory play of Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea.

"Why does Mudryk not manage to play at Chelsea at the proper level? Who's been able to play there lately?" - he said.

Recall that the transfer amount of the Ukrainian with bonuses will be about 100 million euros.

In the season 2022/2023 Mudrik spent 17 games in all competitions, in which he gave only two assists.