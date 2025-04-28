Saudi Pro League newcomer Neom aims to sign Andre Onana

The football club Neom, from the city being constructed on the shores of the Red Sea, has already secured promotion to the Saudi Pro League and is planning an extensive transfer campaign this summer.

Details: According to Santi Aouna, one of Neom's priority targets is signing a top goalkeeper from a European league.

Neom has identified Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana as their main target, as he is not part of Ruben Amorim's plans for the next season.

Onana himself is ready to leave Man United if he is definitively told that he will lose his spot in the starting lineup next season.

In 46 matches across all competitions this season, Onana has managed to keep 10 clean sheets.

