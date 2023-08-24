Real Madrid make final offer for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid might make a final offer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the transfer of forward Kylian Mbappé, according to Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the royal club is planning to attempt acquiring the player before the closure of the summer transfer window. However, acquiring the player won't be easy as PSG is seeking no less than 250 million euros for him.

Previously, it was reported that Mbappé could extend his contract with PSG, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024. The new agreement might be either long-term or valid until the summer of 2025. This new contract would include a clause specifying a fixed release clause.

The 24-year-old Mbappé has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from Monaco for a fee of 180 million euros. In total, he has played 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappé has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has participated in 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With the French national team, Mbappé became a World Cup champion in 2018 and a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.