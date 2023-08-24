RU RU NG NG
Main News Real Madrid make final offer for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid make final offer for Kylian Mbappe

Football news Today, 01:50
Real Madrid make final offer for Kylian Mbappe Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

Real Madrid might make a final offer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the transfer of forward Kylian Mbappé, according to Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the royal club is planning to attempt acquiring the player before the closure of the summer transfer window. However, acquiring the player won't be easy as PSG is seeking no less than 250 million euros for him.

Previously, it was reported that Mbappé could extend his contract with PSG, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024. The new agreement might be either long-term or valid until the summer of 2025. This new contract would include a clause specifying a fixed release clause.

The 24-year-old Mbappé has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from Monaco for a fee of 180 million euros. In total, he has played 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappé has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has participated in 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With the French national team, Mbappé became a World Cup champion in 2018 and a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news 21 aug 2023, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news 21 aug 2023, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news 20 aug 2023, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Inter Miami has reached another final with Messi Football news Today, 01:50 Real Madrid make final offer for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 01:36 Torino bought experienced Inter defender Football news Today, 01:17 Marco Verratti close to joining Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 00:50 Nottingham Forest announced the transfer of the world champion Football news Today, 00:00 Eintracht Frankfurt told PSG the price of striker Colo-Mouani Football news Yesterday, 17:11 Braga and Galatasaray wins: Champions League qualification results Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Barcelona will buy Cancelo from Manchester City, but on one condition Football news Yesterday, 15:35 Karim Benzema unhappy with head coach Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 15:17 Controversial Manchester United striker Greenwood could change national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023