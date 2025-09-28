RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ready to replace Amorim? Bundesliga coach dreams of Manchester United job

Dino Toppmöller hopes to work at Old Trafford in the future
Football news Today, 17:01
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
After yet another defeat for Manchester United against Brentford in the Premier League, the situation surrounding head coach Ruben Amorim has reached a critical point. The Red Devils delivered a lackluster performance, fueling even more criticism of the Portuguese manager.

Against this backdrop, German coach Dino Toppmöller, currently at the helm of Eintracht Frankfurt, has signaled his readiness to take charge at Manchester United. The 44-year-old, regarded as one of Europe's top up-and-coming managers, has already made his mark in the Bundesliga, nurturing talented players and achieving success on the European stage. In an interview with Sport Bild, he emphasized that managing at Old Trafford is his dream job and he would give a positive response if offered the position.

For the record, since his appointment in November 2024, Amorim has picked up only 32 points in 35 matches, making his future highly questionable. After six matches, Manchester United sit 14th in the Premier League table.

