Ready to face Arsenal! Ousmane Dembélé returns to full training with PSG

Great news regarding squad depth has arrived for PSG fans ahead of the second leg against Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals.

Details: According to L'Equipe, PSG star Ousmane Dembélé has rejoined full training after recovering from a hamstring injury.

There is a strong possibility that the French forward will be available for the starting lineup.

It was the 27-year-old Frenchman who netted the winning goal at the Emirates in the first match. This season, he has racked up 33 goals and 12 assists in 45 appearances.

