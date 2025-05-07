"I have a good feeling." Vermaelen believes Arsenal can get past PSG

Arsenal suffered a 0-1 defeat at home against PSG, making the Gunners' task of reaching the final a bit more complicated. However, former London club defender Thomas Vermaelen is confident that all is not lost yet.

Details: The Belgian centre-back believes that despite the setback in the first leg, the situation is tough but far from hopeless, and a place in the final is still within reach. He especially highlights their performance against Real Madrid.

Quote: "But I have a good feeling about Arsenal. I think they can make it to the final. The situation has made things more difficult for them, but I still believe it can happen. When you look at what they did against Real, they played with a lot of maturity. I've also become a bit of a PSG fan. Not in the past, when they mainly relied on buying stars. But now, with this coach, I know them well. However, they had some struggles against Aston Villa. They also missed their chances against Arsenal. So for the Gunners, nothing is impossible," Vermaelen told the Belgian press.

Reminder: The main hero of the first match, Ousmane Dembélé, unfortunately for Arsenal, will be available for the return leg.