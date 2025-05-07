At just the right moment. Fabián Ruiz scores his first Champions League goal

Right now, PSG are hosting Arsenal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal. And it was a player few expected who broke the deadlock for the Parisians.

Details: In the 27th minute, Spanish central midfielder Fabián Ruiz put PSG ahead.

For the 29-year-old Betis academy graduate, this was his first-ever Champions League goal. He is making his 47th appearance in the competition, having previously only registered 6 assists.

Ruiz has now found the net five times this season.

In the first leg in London, Luis Enrique's side claimed a 1-0 victory.

Reminder: In yesterday's clash against Barcelona, Inter centre-back Francesco Acerbi scored his first ever goal in European competition, rescuing Simone Inzaghi's team from defeat.