RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news At just the right moment. Fabián Ruiz scores his first Champions League goal

At just the right moment. Fabián Ruiz scores his first Champions League goal

Football news Today, 15:42
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
David Ramos/Getty Images

Right now, PSG are hosting Arsenal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal. And it was a player few expected who broke the deadlock for the Parisians.

Details: In the 27th minute, Spanish central midfielder Fabián Ruiz put PSG ahead.

For the 29-year-old Betis academy graduate, this was his first-ever Champions League goal. He is making his 47th appearance in the competition, having previously only registered 6 assists.

Ruiz has now found the net five times this season.

In the first leg in London, Luis Enrique's side claimed a 1-0 victory.

Reminder: In yesterday's clash against Barcelona, Inter centre-back Francesco Acerbi scored his first ever goal in European competition, rescuing Simone Inzaghi's team from defeat.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal Champions League
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:14 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news Today, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 0 Arsenal Today, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
1
Arsenal
0
45’ + 2
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:42 At just the right moment. Fabián Ruiz scores his first Champions League goal Football news Today, 15:34 Moisés Caicedo receives Ecuador's highest honor from the president Football news Today, 15:11 Sensational! PSG fans put on a dazzling show and performance ahead of Arsenal clash Football news Today, 14:29 Tear gas was used. Police clash with PSG fans Football news Today, 14:11 Problems for PSG. Ousmane Dembélé will start the match against Arsenal on the bench Football news Today, 14:02 Can Arsenal do it? How many teams in Champions League history have reached the final after a home defeat in the first leg Football news Today, 13:14 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings Basketball news Today, 12:57 Steph Curry suffers injury and will miss the next playoff game Tennis news Today, 12:20 Masters champion Fabio Fognini to retire after Rome tournament Football news Today, 11:54 Borussia Dortmund turned down Jadon Sancho. Chelsea still undecided
Sport Predictions
Football Today Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025 Football Today Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Football Today Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tip for the May 8, 2025 game Football Today Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Pachuca vs América prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Tennis 08 may 2025 Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores