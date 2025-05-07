At just the right moment. Fabián Ruiz scores his first Champions League goal
Football news Today, 15:42Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
David Ramos/Getty Images
Right now, PSG are hosting Arsenal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal. And it was a player few expected who broke the deadlock for the Parisians.
Details: In the 27th minute, Spanish central midfielder Fabián Ruiz put PSG ahead.
For the 29-year-old Betis academy graduate, this was his first-ever Champions League goal. He is making his 47th appearance in the competition, having previously only registered 6 assists.
Ruiz has now found the net five times this season.
In the first leg in London, Luis Enrique's side claimed a 1-0 victory.
Reminder: In yesterday's clash against Barcelona, Inter centre-back Francesco Acerbi scored his first ever goal in European competition, rescuing Simone Inzaghi's team from defeat.
