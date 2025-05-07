Incredible. Goal against Barcelona becomes Acerbi's first ever in European competitions

Yesterday, Inter pulled off a spectacular victory over Barcelona (4-3) to book their place in the Champions League final, and one of the goals from that pulsating clash has already entered the history books.

Details: For Francesco Acerbi, who sent the game into extra time with a dramatic late strike, the goal against Barcelona was his first ever in European competitions throughout his entire career.

At 37, the Italian centre-back had played 62 matches in the Champions League and Europa League, but it was only last night that he managed to find the back of the net for the very first time. Previously, he had registered three assists in continental action.

This was also Acerbi's first goal of the current season.

Inter's opponent for the Champions League final will be determined in today's showdown between PSG and Arsenal.

Reminder: Former Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz believes that yesterday Szymon Marciniak should have awarded a penalty to Barcelona for Henrikh Mkhitaryan's foul on Lamine Yamal in the Inter box.