Losers of the day. Inter fans left the stadium at 2-3 and couldn’t get back in
Yesterday, Inter staged a stunning comeback to defeat Barcelona 4-3 and book their spot in the UEFA Champions League final. However, some fans of the Italian champions will remember the closing moments of the game for all the wrong reasons.
Details: A video surfaced online showing Inter supporters leaving the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after Raphinha put Barcelona ahead 3-2.
They had already exited the arena when news broke that Francesco Acerbi had sent the match into extra time. Security refused to let them back in, so they missed the dramatic finish.
Inter’s opponent for the final will be decided in today’s clash between PSG and Arsenal (first leg – 1:0).
Reminder: After the match against Inter, Barcelona’s head coach Hansi Flick was dissatisfied with the performance of referee Szymon Marciniak.