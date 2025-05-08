Scandal! Gavi shows middle finger to Inter fans after Champions League semifinal

The day before yesterday, Barcelona lost a sensational match to Inter (3-4) and were knocked out of the Champions League. After the game, one of the Catalans’ players made headlines for an unsportsmanlike gesture.

Details: A video surfaced online showing Inter fans shouting at Barcelona players as they were leaving the stadium by bus.

Eventually, Barcelona’s central midfielder Gavi snapped and responded to the fans by giving them the middle finger.

gavi sacándole el dedo a los adicionados del Inter es todo lo que esta bien en la vida



In the second leg against Inter, Gavi only came on in the 106th minute, replacing Pau Cubarsí.

Reminder: Former referee Mateu Lahoz stated that Barcelona should have been awarded a penalty in the match against Inter for a foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Lamine Yamal.