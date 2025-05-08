Scandal! Gavi shows middle finger to Inter fans after Champions League semifinal
Football news Today, 10:04Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
The day before yesterday, Barcelona lost a sensational match to Inter (3-4) and were knocked out of the Champions League. After the game, one of the Catalans’ players made headlines for an unsportsmanlike gesture.
Details: A video surfaced online showing Inter fans shouting at Barcelona players as they were leaving the stadium by bus.
Eventually, Barcelona’s central midfielder Gavi snapped and responded to the fans by giving them the middle finger.
In the second leg against Inter, Gavi only came on in the 106th minute, replacing Pau Cubarsí.
Reminder: Former referee Mateu Lahoz stated that Barcelona should have been awarded a penalty in the match against Inter for a foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Lamine Yamal.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Lifestyle Today, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Football news Today, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Hockey news Yesterday, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden Today, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueChelseaDjurgaarden15:00
-
-
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club Today, 15:00 Europa LeagueManchester UnitedAthletic Club15:00
-
-
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis Today, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueFiorentinaReal Betis15:00
-
-
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham Today, 15:00 Europa LeagueBodoe/GlimtTottenham15:00
-
-
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresVelez SarsfieldOlimpia18:00
-
-
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresTalleresLibertad18:00
-
-
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa LibertadoresBarcelona SCRiver Plate20:30
-
-
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa LibertadoresAtletico NacionalInternacional20:30
-
-
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa LibertadoresUniversitario de DeportesIndependiente del Valle22:00
-
-
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men AustraliaWestern United FCAdelaide United05:35
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:24 "Are you talking trash about me? I'll crush you." Arda Güler delivers a powerful speech Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr and her fiancée announce the birth of their child Football news Today, 10:46 Luis Enrique dismisses PSG exit rumors and emphasizes club unity Football news Today, 10:44 Cardoso does not believe it's time to celebrate the championship yet Football news Today, 10:21 "It depends on the club": Donnarumma opens up about his future at PSG Football news Today, 10:15 UEFA comments on Marciniak's future after controversies in Inter vs Barcelona clash Football news Today, 10:04 What a reunion! Ex-PSG star Jay-Jay Okocha shares photo with Samuel Eto'o at Parc des Princes Football news Today, 10:04 Scandal! Gavi shows middle finger to Inter fans after Champions League semifinal Football news Today, 09:47 PSG's Champions League final berth brings joy to three European clubs at once Lifestyle Today, 09:37 Wanda Nara shares photo of Mauro Icardi's daughters amid rumors of his engagement to China Suárez
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025 Football Today Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 8 May 2025 Football Today Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: can the Norwegian side pull off a comeback? Football Today Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game Football Today San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Cienciano vs Caracas prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025