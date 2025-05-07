Former referee Mateu Lahoz believes Barcelona should have been awarded a penalty against Inter

Yesterday's Champions League semifinal between Inter and Barcelona was marked by controversy after Henrikh Mkhitaryan brought down Lamine Yamal inside the penalty area. Initially, referee Szymon Marciniak pointed to the spot, but reversed his decision following a VAR review and instead awarded a free kick. Former referee Mateu Lahoz has called this a mistake.

Details: According to Lahoz, the referee should have awarded a penalty in this situation.

Quote:

"It was a penalty on Lamine Yamal! This is a clear penalty for Barcelona, as the player made contact with Lamine Yamal twice: once outside the box, and again inside, which led to Yamal's fall."

🖥️💥 Gravísimo error del VAR en la acción entre Mkhitaryan y Lamine Yamal.



👉🏻 Se producen dos contactos en la acción, uno fuera del área y un segundo sobre la línea.



❌ ES PENALTI.



▪️ Marciniak señaló correctamente el penalti pero Dennis Higler, en el VAR, cambió su decisión. pic.twitter.com/HWiyMrX3CJ — Archivo VAR (@ArchivoVAR) May 6, 2025

Reminder: After the match, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee's performance against Inter.