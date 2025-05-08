UEFA comments on Marciniak's future after controversies in Inter vs Barcelona clash

It wasn't the players, but Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who became the central figure in the second-leg semi-final between Inter and Barcelona. Many voiced their dissatisfaction with the officiating during the match. But what does UEFA have to say about this?

Details: Responding to a request from Marca journalists, the main governing body of European football stated that “there are no problems.” However, Marciniak himself isn’t really allowed to discuss the topic. UEFA’s protocol does not permit referees to give interviews, especially immediately after matches.

It’s also possible that Marciniak could be appointed to officiate the Champions League final. The candidacy of one of the main contenders, Clément Turpin, is off the table due to PSG’s presence in the final, which could open the door for the Polish referee and his team.

Reminder: Earlier, Arsène Wenger questioned the legitimacy of the penalty awarded to Inter at the end of the first half.