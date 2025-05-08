RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news UEFA comments on Marciniak's future after controversies in Inter vs Barcelona clash

UEFA comments on Marciniak's future after controversies in Inter vs Barcelona clash

Football news Today, 10:15
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
UEFA comments on Marciniak's future after controversies in Inter vs Barcelona clash Getty Images

It wasn't the players, but Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who became the central figure in the second-leg semi-final between Inter and Barcelona. Many voiced their dissatisfaction with the officiating during the match. But what does UEFA have to say about this?

Details: Responding to a request from Marca journalists, the main governing body of European football stated that “there are no problems.” However, Marciniak himself isn’t really allowed to discuss the topic. UEFA’s protocol does not permit referees to give interviews, especially immediately after matches.

It’s also possible that Marciniak could be appointed to officiate the Champions League final. The candidacy of one of the main contenders, Clément Turpin, is off the table due to PSG’s presence in the final, which could open the door for the Polish referee and his team.

Reminder: Earlier, Arsène Wenger questioned the legitimacy of the penalty awarded to Inter at the end of the first half.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Barcelona Champions League
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Today, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news Yesterday, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club Today, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Fiorentina
-
Real Betis
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham Today, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Velez Sarsfield
-
Olimpia
-
18:00
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Talleres
-
Libertad
-
18:00
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Barcelona SC
-
River Plate
-
20:30
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
-
Internacional
-
20:30
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
-
Independiente del Valle
-
22:00
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:24 "Are you talking trash about me? I'll crush you." Arda Güler delivers a powerful speech Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr and her fiancée announce the birth of their child Football news Today, 10:46 Luis Enrique dismisses PSG exit rumors and emphasizes club unity Football news Today, 10:44 Cardoso does not believe it's time to celebrate the championship yet Football news Today, 10:21 "It depends on the club": Donnarumma opens up about his future at PSG Football news Today, 10:15 UEFA comments on Marciniak's future after controversies in Inter vs Barcelona clash Football news Today, 10:04 What a reunion! Ex-PSG star Jay-Jay Okocha shares photo with Samuel Eto'o at Parc des Princes Football news Today, 10:04 Scandal! Gavi shows middle finger to Inter fans after Champions League semifinal Football news Today, 09:47 PSG's Champions League final berth brings joy to three European clubs at once Lifestyle Today, 09:37 Wanda Nara shares photo of Mauro Icardi's daughters amid rumors of his engagement to China Suárez
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025 Football Today Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 8 May 2025 Football Today Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: can the Norwegian side pull off a comeback? Football Today Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game Football Today San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Cienciano vs Caracas prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores