Martinez spits at Acerbi during Inter's second goal? Barcelona player clarifies the incident

Martinez spits at Acerbi during Inter’s second goal? Barcelona player clarifies the incident

Football news Today, 03:14
Robert Sykes
Martinez spits at Acerbi during Inter’s second goal? Barcelona player clarifies the incident Getty Images

During the clash between Inter and Barcelona, social media was set ablaze by an incident in which Blaugrana defender Iñigo Martinez appeared to spit at Domenico Acerbi while the hosts celebrated their second goal. After the match, the Barcelona defender shed light on what really happened.

Details: Martinez admitted that he did, in fact, spit—and conceded it was unnecessary—but insisted his action was driven by emotion and not directed at Acerbi. Had it been, he would have been shown a straight red card.

Quote: “Acerbi celebrated the goal right in my ear. I was frustrated, it was an unnecessary reaction from me, but I did not spit at him. It landed next to him. Otherwise, I would have undoubtedly been sent off,” Martinez told El Chiringuito.

Background: Barcelona ultimately fell to Inter in extra time, losing 3-4 on the night and 6-7 on aggregate, crashing out of the Champions League. The match was marred by controversy surrounding the officiating team led by Szymon Marciniak, and Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick voiced his dissatisfaction with the Polish referee’s performance.

Inter Barcelona Champions League
