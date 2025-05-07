Flick dissatisfied with referee's performance in clash against Inter

Yesterday, Barcelona fell to Inter (3-4) in a breathtaking UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg, and after the match, head coach Hansi Flick voiced his displeasure with the referee's performance.

Details: According to Flick, every contentious decision made by match official Szymon Marciniak favored Inter. However, he also acknowledged the quality of the opposition's play.

Quote:

"Every 50/50 decision the referee made went in Inter's favor. That upsets me. Maybe I've spoken about the referee, but I want to wish Inter the best of luck. They did an excellent job. I wish them all the best in the final."

Inter's final opponent will be decided today in the match between PSG and Arsenal (the first leg ended 1-0).

Reminder: Yesterday, Barcelona forward Raphinha equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record for goal involvements in a single Champions League campaign.