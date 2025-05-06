RU RU ES ES FR FR
Raphinha matches Ronaldo's single-season Champions League goal involvement record

Raphinha matches Ronaldo's single-season Champions League goal involvement record

Football news Today, 17:07
Miguel Solomons
Raphinha matches Ronaldo's single-season Champions League goal involvement record Getty Images

On Tuesday, May 6, Inter hosted Barcelona in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League. One of the Catalan club's players managed to equal a tournament record.

Details: The Blaugrana's Brazilian winger, Raphinha, found the back of the net, marking his 13th goal in this year's campaign. He also has nine assists to his name—making it 22 direct goal involvements. The last player to reach such numbers was Cristiano Ronaldo, who also tallied 22 goal contributions in the 2013/14 season.

Another Barcelona player, Gerard Martin, provided two assists in this match. He became the fourth-youngest player to deliver a brace of assists in a single Champions League semifinal.

Barcelona could have scored more, but during one incredible moment, Yann Sommer simply "stole" a goal from the Catalans with a phenomenal save.

Incidentally, one of the match’s most controversial moments occurred shortly before the halftime whistle. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak awarded a penalty against the Catalan club.

For the record: Inter took the lead thanks to a goal from Lautaro Martínez. That strike was the Argentine's ninth in this season’s UEFA Champions League, equalling the record of another Argentine.

