Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter

The second UEFA Champions League semifinal between Inter and Barcelona is currently underway in Milan. After the first half, the Italian side leads 2-0.

One of the most controversial moments of the match unfolded just before the halftime whistle. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak awarded a penalty to the Catalan club’s opponents.

In the 42nd minute, Lautaro Martínez was right in front of goal and poised to score. However, Pau Cubarsí managed to poke the ball away from under his feet.

Initially, the referee indicated that play should continue. But about a minute later, Marciniak blew his whistle as Lautaro Martínez was still down on the pitch receiving medical attention.

The VAR officials used this break to review the previous episode and called Marciniak over to check the monitor. One replay showed Cubarsí making contact with both the ball and Lautaro's leg. Since the initial contact was with the opponent rather than the ball, the referee awarded a penalty.

Screenshot from the broadcast

Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted from the spot. Barcelona now have 45 minutes left to save the match. On aggregate, Inter lead 5-3.