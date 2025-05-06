Lautaro Martínez equals record set by another Argentine in the UEFA Champions League
On Tuesday, May 6, Inter hosted Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. One of the Nerazzurri players managed to etch his name into the club's history books.
Details: In the 21st minute, Inter took the lead thanks to a goal from Lautaro Martínez. This strike marked the Argentine's ninth goal of the current UEFA Champions League campaign.
With this, he matched the record of another Argentine—Hernán Crespo—who also netted nine goals for Inter in a single edition of the tournament. Crespo achieved this feat in the 2002/03 season.
Reminder: The first leg ended in a spectacular 3-3 draw. By the way, our editorial team reminds you where and when the final of Europe's premier club competition will take place.
