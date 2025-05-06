UEFA Champions League Final 2025: Venue, date and potential participants

This week will see the second legs of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, after which we'll finally learn the names of this season's finalists. Our editorial team decided it's the perfect time to remind you where and when the biggest match of the European club season will take place.

When and where will the UEFA Champions League final be held?

The city set to host the decisive match of the Champions League is Munich. The final will take place at Bayern Munich's home ground — the Allianz Arena. UEFA had originally planned to stage the 2022 Champions League final at this venue, but the date was first pushed to 2023 and later rescheduled for 2025.

This will be Munich's second final in the last 15 years and only the second in its history. The first time Europe's top club prize was contested at the Allianz Arena was back in 2012 — a night that saw Chelsea celebrate a famous triumph.

The final showdown is set for Saturday, May 18, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. Headlining the opening ceremony will be the American rock band Linkin Park.

UEFA Champions League finalists

Inter/Barcelona vs PSG/Arsenal

Reminder: Starting next season, UEFA plans to introduce an important change to the Champions League format. Now, finishing in the top eight of the league phase will be even more advantageous.