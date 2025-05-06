RU RU ES ES FR FR
What a save! Yann Sommer "steals" a goal from Barcelona

What a save! Yann Sommer "steals" a goal from Barcelona

Football news Today, 16:22
Miguel Solomons
Barcelona and Inter are battling it out in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, and the fans are witnessing not just goals, but some truly breathtaking saves.

Details: Inter were taking a corner, but a mistake allowed Barcelona to break out on the counterattack. Eric García latched onto a teammate’s pass and looked certain to score into an empty net. But goalkeeper Yann Sommer pulled off an incredible save, literally "stealing" the goal from the Catalans.

Incidentally, one of the match’s most controversial moments occurred shortly before the halftime whistle. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak awarded a penalty against the Catalan club.

For the record: Inter took the lead thanks to a goal from Lautaro Martínez. That strike was the Argentine's ninth in this season’s UEFA Champions League, equalling the record of another Argentine.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Barcelona Champions League
