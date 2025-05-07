"We will be back, have no doubt." Yamal addresses fans after defeat to Inter

Yesterday, Barcelona suffered a 3-4 defeat to Inter in an incredible UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, and after the game, 17-year-old team prodigy Lamine Yamal spoke directly to the fans.

Details: Yamal promised that Barcelona will return to the summit of European football in the future.

"We gave everything we had—this year it didn’t work out, but we will be back, have no doubt. Culés, we won’t stop until we bring our club back to where it belongs—at the very top. I will keep my promise and bring the trophy to Barcelona. We won’t stop until we achieve this. But already this Sunday, there’s a new final, and we all need to be together. Visca el Barça."

On Sunday, May 11, Barcelona will host Real Madrid in a crucial La Liga title clash at home.

Reminder: After the match with Inter, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of referee Szymon Marciniak.