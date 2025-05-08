Arsenal fans and pundits slam Arteta over his post-match interview after PSG defeat

After Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to PSG in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, manager Mikel Arteta’s post-match interview drew significant attention for its controversial tone. Despite the loss, Arteta insisted that Arsenal had been the better team over both legs, attributing the result to the outstanding performance of PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Speaking to CBS Sports host Anita Nneka Jones, Arteta said:

“First of all, congratulations to PSG. They’re through to the final. It’s not about who deserves it, it’s about what the scoreline says. In this competition, the key is decisive moments, and in both matches the man of the match was the goalkeeper.”

Jones countered, pointing out that Achraf Hakimi had actually been named man of the match, to which Arteta replied

“Well, I think it was clear who won them the game today. I just spoke to them, and they all agree. Every single one of them.”

When asked whom he had spoken to, Arteta mentioned “a few people from PSG,” claiming that “they all” shared his opinion. The exchange grew increasingly tense, leading Arteta to conclude: “Now it’s all in the past.”

Arteta’s comments sparked criticism from multiple quarters. Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger disagreed with Arteta’s assessment, telling beIN SPORTS:

“Overall, in these two matches, I would say PSG were better than Arsenal, created more chances, and were never really in danger.”

PSG manager Luis Enrique also refuted Arteta’s claims, stating:

“Mikel Arteta is a great friend, but I completely disagree with him. They played smart and kept the match where they wanted, because they played their game. But over the two legs, we scored more goals than they did, and that’s what matters most in football.”

Pundits, including talkSPORT’s Jason Cundy, described Arteta’s comments as “delusional,” emphasizing that PSG’s clinical finishing and defensive resilience were decisive factors in their victory.

Despite the criticism, Arteta stood by his perspective, highlighting his team’s performance and the emotional toll of the loss. He noted that some players were in tears after the match, underlining the squad’s commitment and desire to succeed.