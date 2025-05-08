RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Arsenal fans and pundits slam Arteta over his post-match interview after PSG defeat

Arsenal fans and pundits slam Arteta over his post-match interview after PSG defeat

Football news Today, 14:30
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Arsenal fans and pundits slam Arteta over his post-match interview after PSG defeat Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

After Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to PSG in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, manager Mikel Arteta’s post-match interview drew significant attention for its controversial tone. Despite the loss, Arteta insisted that Arsenal had been the better team over both legs, attributing the result to the outstanding performance of PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Speaking to CBS Sports host Anita Nneka Jones, Arteta said:

“First of all, congratulations to PSG. They’re through to the final. It’s not about who deserves it, it’s about what the scoreline says. In this competition, the key is decisive moments, and in both matches the man of the match was the goalkeeper.”

Jones countered, pointing out that Achraf Hakimi had actually been named man of the match, to which Arteta replied

“Well, I think it was clear who won them the game today. I just spoke to them, and they all agree. Every single one of them.”

When asked whom he had spoken to, Arteta mentioned “a few people from PSG,” claiming that “they all” shared his opinion. The exchange grew increasingly tense, leading Arteta to conclude: “Now it’s all in the past.”

Arteta’s comments sparked criticism from multiple quarters. Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger disagreed with Arteta’s assessment, telling beIN SPORTS:

“Overall, in these two matches, I would say PSG were better than Arsenal, created more chances, and were never really in danger.”

PSG manager Luis Enrique also refuted Arteta’s claims, stating:

“Mikel Arteta is a great friend, but I completely disagree with him. They played smart and kept the match where they wanted, because they played their game. But over the two legs, we scored more goals than they did, and that’s what matters most in football.”

Pundits, including talkSPORT’s Jason Cundy, described Arteta’s comments as “delusional,” emphasizing that PSG’s clinical finishing and defensive resilience were decisive factors in their victory.

Despite the criticism, Arteta stood by his perspective, highlighting his team’s performance and the emotional toll of the loss. He noted that some players were in tears after the match, underlining the squad’s commitment and desire to succeed.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal Champions League
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Today, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news Yesterday, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Chelsea 1 - 0 Djurgaarden Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
1
Djurgaarden
0
61’
Manchester United 0 - 1 Athletic Club Today, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
0
Athletic Club
1
60’
Fiorentina 2 - 1 Real Betis Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Fiorentina
2
Real Betis
1
56’
Bodoe/Glimt 0 - 0 Tottenham Today, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
0
Tottenham
0
59’
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Velez Sarsfield
-
Olimpia
-
18:00
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Talleres
-
Libertad
-
18:00
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Barcelona SC
-
River Plate
-
20:30
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
-
Internacional
-
20:30
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
-
Independiente del Valle
-
22:00
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:14 Necaxa and Tigres Set for High-Stakes Apertura Quarterfinal Opener Football news Today, 16:01 Will the US national team win a medal at the 2026 home World Cup because of the new Pope? A shocking pattern has been found Football news Today, 15:40 Bournemouth's super talent Huijsen likely to join a Premier League giant Football news Today, 15:00 Man United Starting XI vs Bilbao - Amorim Tightens United Defence Ahead of the UEL Showdown Football news Today, 14:51 16-year-old Walsh becomes Chelsea's youngest ever starter in a European match Football news Today, 14:30 Arsenal fans and pundits slam Arteta over his post-match interview after PSG defeat NFL News Today, 14:02 NFL reacts creatively to the election of Robert Prevost as the new Pope. He is the first American to hold this post Football news Today, 14:01 Orlando Pirates star close to a move to TS Galaxy Football news Today, 13:30 Pini Zahavi to work on Rashford's transfer to Barcelona Football news Today, 13:04 Europa League Semi Final drama: Bodø/Glimt fans set off fireworks outside Tottenham hotel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game Football Today San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Cienciano vs Caracas prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Universitario vs Independiente del Valle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football 09 may 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table? Football 09 may 2025 Farko vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores