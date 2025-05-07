Worst shot of the year? Vitinha catastrophically misses penalty in Champions League semifinal
Football news Today, 16:41Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Today, PSG hosted Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, and a rather bizarre moment unfolded in the 69th minute.
Details: After a handball by Myles Lewis-Skelly, PSG were awarded a penalty, with the team's key midfielder Vitinha stepping up to take the spot kick.
However, the Portuguese midfielder attempted a cheeky shot, and David Raya dealt with it with ease.
The Spaniard's save gave Arsenal hope for a comeback, but just three minutes later, Achraf Hakimi made it 2-0.
Reminder: In this match, PSG's central midfielder Fabián Ruiz scored his first-ever Champions League goal.
