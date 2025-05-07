PSG is chasing the quadruple this season. Only two matches left to win

Today, PSG reached the Champions League final for just the second time in their history, putting themselves on the brink of a truly unique achievement.

Details: PSG is the only team this season still in contention for the quadruple—winning four major trophies.

The Parisian giants have already claimed the Ligue 1 title and the French Super Cup, and now Luis Enrique's side faces two more finals. Beyond the Champions League decider, PSG will take on Reims in the French Cup final.

PSG has never lifted the Champions League trophy before and has only reached the final once prior to this season.

Reminder: Previously, PSG and Inter have never met each other in history.