And straight to the Champions League final! PSG and Inter to face each other for the first time in history

Football news Today, 16:56
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The Champions League semi-finals wrapped up today, revealing the two teams that will battle for the trophy this year—PSG and Inter. This clash is set to be historic for another reason as well.

Details: Remarkably, PSG and Inter have never crossed paths before in their histories.

PSG have previously faced six Italian teams: Juventus, Milan, Parma, Atalanta, and Brescia—but never Inter.

Inter, on the other hand, have encountered eight French opponents: Nantes, Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Strasbourg, Guingamp, Saint-Étienne, and Sochaux.

This will be only the second Champions League final in PSG’s history. Their first appearance came in the 2019/20 season, where they fell to Bayern Munich 0-1 in the decisive match.

Inter have lifted the Champions League trophy three times, but their last triumph dates back to the 2009/10 season. Most recently, in the 2022/23 campaign, Inter reached the final but were narrowly defeated by Manchester City (0-1).

Reminder: In today’s match against Arsenal, PSG’s central midfielder Vitinha had a disastrous penalty miss.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Inter Champions League
Latest News
Sport Predictions
