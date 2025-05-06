Enrique confirms: Dembélé ready to play in return leg against Arsenal
In the first match between PSG and Arsenal, the only goal of the game was netted by Parisian forward Ousmane Dembélé. It was during that match that he picked up a muscle injury, sparking some of the darkest fears among PSG supporters. Fortunately for them, those fears turned out to be unfounded.
- Also read: "90% of Ligue 1 teams are like family." Enrique's unexpected statement about the French championship
Details: PSG head coach Luis Enrique confirmed earlier reports at a press conference, stating that Dembélé is ready to feature in the second leg, having trained with the squad for several days now.
Quote: “He has trained with the team for two days, so he’ll be ready tomorrow. This season, we’ve grown tremendously as a team. We need to be prepared for any scenario and stay focused from start to finish. The goal for the coming years is to keep improving this process,” Enrique said.