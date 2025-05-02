“90% of Ligue 1 teams are a family.” Enrique makes a surprising statement about the French championship

Recently, there have been many statements about the French championship. But what PSG head coach Luis Enrique said is truly unexpected.

Details: The Parisian manager claimed that all the teams in Ligue 1 are like one big family, as they spend a lot of time together and share both hardships and triumphs.

See also: Luis Enrique reveals whether Dembélé will play in the return leg against Arsenal

Quote: “I think that 90% of Ligue 1 teams are a family. We spend a lot of time together, sharing both the good and the bad. We Parisians are not that different from other teams in the league in terms of how we experience matches.

Every minute of every game matters. That’s how it is when you play for PSG. We’ll keep doing what we’ve done so far, with the same mindset as before; nothing has changed. The most important thing is that every minute our players spend at PSG benefits us in other competitions,” Enrique said.