Luis Enrique reveals whether Dembélé will be able to play in the return leg against Arsenal

Yesterday, PSG secured a 1-0 away victory over Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, but Luis Enrique's side may be without their star player for the return match.

Details: In the 70th minute, the PSG coaching staff was forced to substitute Ousmane Dembélé due to injury. The head coach has now provided an update on the player's condition.

Quote:

"Will Dembélé play in the return leg? I don't know. He will undergo a medical examination after the match. He hasn't suffered a serious injury, but his participation in the second match is doubtful."

Dembélé has tallied 33 goals and 22 assists in 45 matches this season.

Reminder: It was Dembélé who netted the winning goal against Arsenal yesterday. He became the first Frenchman to score for PSG in a Champions League semi-final.