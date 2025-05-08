Piers Morgan harshly criticizes Arteta for his comments after defeat to PSG

Yesterday, Arsenal suffered a 1-2 defeat to PSG in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, and after the match, head coach Mikel Arteta stated that his players had played better. However, not everyone agrees with the Spaniard.

Details: Arteta's remarks drew sharp criticism from renowned British journalist and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan. On his official X account, he posted the following:

"Nonsense. Terrible defending. PSG completely outplayed Arsenal again. Our lack of a striker has never been more obvious than in these two matches. Arteta needs to stop pretending we’re the best team in Europe when we’re not even the best team in England. And we will never win major trophies unless we sign a genuine world-class striker. Everyone knows this. I came to Paris full of hope that Arsenal would beat PSG and reach the Champions League final, and all I got was a damn tourist photo. The better team won. End of story."

Reminder: Mikel Arteta's comments were also criticized by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who now works as a TV pundit.