"That's not true." Carragher slams Arteta's post-match statements after PSG clash

Arsenal fell to PSG on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, losing 1-3 over two legs. Despite Mikel Arteta claiming after the match that his side had been superior, Jamie Carragher was quick to strongly disagree.

Details: Speaking on CBS, the former Liverpool defender dismissed Arteta's assertions that Arsenal were the better team in this tie and, more broadly, the best side in the Champions League this season.

Quote: "Listen, when a manager speaks after the match — he's still emotional. I saw another interview where Arteta said Arsenal have been the best team in the Champions League this season based on their performances. That's nonsense. They are not the best. They simply aren't," Carragher said.

According to Arteta, the best team in the tournament has been eliminated, especially considering the 160 minutes played. He emphasized that even inside PSG's camp, this was acknowledged.

Reminder: Mikel Arteta believes that PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma was the standout player across both legs. The Spaniard insisted his side played bravely and intelligently, but reality proved otherwise.