"The best team lost." Arteta makes bold statement after PSG elimination

Arsenal faced PSG in the UEFA Champions League semi-final and suffered defeat on aggregate—1-3. However, according to the Gunners' head coach, it was actually the best team that was knocked out of the tournament.

Details: After the match, Mikel Arteta claimed that the strongest team had been eliminated, especially considering the 160 minutes played. He emphasized that even within the PSG camp, this was acknowledged.

Quote: "In my opinion, the best team lost… especially after 160 minutes. I say this, and they [the PSG bench] say this, because they just told me so," Arteta noted.

He added that in both legs, PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma was the standout player. According to the Spaniard, his team played bravely and intelligently, but the outcome turned out differently.

Reminder: PSG will meet Inter in the final—this is a historic clash, as these teams have never faced each other before.