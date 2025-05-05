Campos could leave PSG? Premier League clubs are already on alert

Recently, renowned Portuguese coach and executive Luís Campos has established himself as an advisor at French giants PSG, a move that has significantly boosted the Parisians’ performances. However, the club may soon find itself without his services.

Details: The Portuguese director’s contract only runs until the end of the season, which, according to Get French Football News, could play into the hands of English clubs eager to secure his expertise.

But according to rumors, Campos is already in talks with a major European club where he could step into a leading executive role. It’s possible that the speculation about Campos’s future is part of his strategy in negotiations with PSG, as he looks to secure improved terms for himself.

Reminder: Campos began working with the French side in mid-2022. Initially, he combined his duties at PSG with a similar role at Celta, but soon focused exclusively on his work at the Parc des Princes.