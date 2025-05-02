For the first time since 1979, Ligue 1 will feature a Paris derby

The upcoming Ligue 1 season promises to be truly special for football fans in the French capital.

Details: For the first time since 1979, the elite of French football will witness a Paris derby.

In the 33rd round of Ligue 2, Paris FC played to a 1-1 draw against Martigues today, a result that secured their promotion to Ligue 1. Their closest rivals, Metz, also dropped points in a 3-3 draw with Rodez.

It’s worth noting that Paris FC has been owned by billionaire Bernard Arnault since last year, with Red Bull holding a stake in the club as well.

Lorient had already booked their ticket to Ligue 1 earlier.

