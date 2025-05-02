Ousmane Dembélé unlikely to feature in Champions League second leg against Arsenal

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Arsenal, PSG may have to do without one of their key players.

Details: According to RMC Sport, Dembélé has missed the latest training sessions with the Parisian side.

In the first leg against Arsenal (1-0), Dembélé was substituted due to injury. After the match, PSG’s medical staff diagnosed him with a thigh muscle strain.

The club’s doctors are doing everything possible to get Dembélé fit for the return leg, but at this stage, there are no guarantees.

The 27-year-old Frenchman was the one who netted the winning goal at the Emirates in the first match. So far this season, he has racked up 33 goals and 12 assists in 45 appearances.

