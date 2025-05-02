UEFA names Dumfries player of the week in the Champions League

Following the first legs of the 2024/25 Champions League semi-finals, UEFA has announced its player of the week.

Details: The best player of the week was recognized as Inter's right-back Denzel Dumfries.

In the thrilling encounter against Barcelona (3-3), the Dutch defender shone with a brace and an assist. Both of Dumfries' goals came from set-piece corners.

According to the voting results, Dumfries edged out PSG central midfielder Vitinha.

So far this season, Dumfries has racked up 10 goals and 4 assists in 40 matches across all competitions.

Reminder: Yesterday it was reported that Simone Inzaghi and Hakan Çalhanoğlu received one-match bans for alleged ties to the Italian mafia.