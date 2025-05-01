Inzaghi and Calhanoglu handed one-match bans over ties to Italian mafia

September saw a major scandal erupt in Italy, as arrests among the ranks of football ultras exposed links to the Italian mafia. The fallout didn’t spare footballers and coaches, who have now faced disciplinary action.

Details: For their connections to Inter’s ultras—who were found to be part of criminal organizations—head coach Simone Inzaghi and midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu have each received one-match suspensions. Inzaghi and Calhanoglu were also fined €15,000 and €30,000 respectively. Both will miss the match against Verona.

Additionally, club vice-president Javier Zanetti has been fined €14,500, while Inter itself has been hit with a €70,000 penalty. AC Milan has also received a €30,000 financial sanction.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, these punishments were handed down following admissions of guilt between those involved and the sporting authorities.

Reminder: These disciplinary measures follow the arrest last September of 19 prominent ultras linked to two clubs, many of whom are suspected of ties to the 'Ndrangheta mafia syndicate.