Denzel Dumfries comments on the match against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final

Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries emerged as one of the standout performers in the clash against Barcelona during the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. After the match, the Dutchman took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts on the encounter.

Dumfries posted photos from the game, captioning them, “First 90 minutes ✔️ we go again on Tuesday!” The defender also added Champions League hashtags and #ForzaInter.

It’s worth noting that the Inter defender was one of the best players on the pitch, having scored twice and delivered an assist for Marcus Thuram. Thanks to Dumfries’s brilliant display, the Italian club managed to secure a valuable away draw against Barcelona, keeping their hopes of reaching the final alive.

The Dutch right-back joined Inter in the summer of 2021 from PSV, with a transfer fee of €14.25 million. So far this season, Dumfries has made 40 appearances for Inter across all competitions, netting 10 goals and providing four assists.

It should be added that the return leg of the Champions League semi-final between Inter and Barcelona will take place in Milan on May 6.