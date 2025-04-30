Dumfries named UEFA Champions League player of the day by Dailysports

On Wednesday, April 30, we witnessed another gripping UEFA Champions League semifinal. Our editorial team has chosen the standout performer of the matchday for you.

Barcelona played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at home. The main hero for the Italian side was Denzel Dumfries. The Dutchman bagged a brace, including a stunning overhead kick. On top of that, Dumfries provided the assist for Inter's opening goal. In other words, he was involved in every goal his team scored in this match.

Beyond his attacking exploits, Denzel won all his aerial duels (5 out of 5) and four out of seven on the ground. He also completed two successful dribbles and made one interception. Remarkably, Dumfries didn't even play the full 90 minutes—he was subbed off in the 81st minute.

Thuram: scores an incredible goal



Dumfries: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/kwhr8CnCyH — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 30, 2025

Reminder: Marcus Thuram, who opened the scoring, set the fastest-ever goal in Champions League semifinal history. The previous record belonged to Kevin De Bruyne.