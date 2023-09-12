Pogba's agent makes an encouraging statement regarding the player's doping test

The agent of Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, Rafaela Pimenta, spoke with reporters about the fact that the player passed a positive doping test.

According to her, it is now premature to say that the player could be taking illegal drugs. She asked to wait for the results of additional tests.

As you know, the football player was disqualified due to a positive doping test after the 1st round match of the Italian Serie A.

“We are awaiting the results of additional tests, so we cannot make any statements at this time. We are confident that Paul Pogba never intended to violate anti-doping rules,” the agent said, as quoted by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The first tests showed that the French football player had an increased level of testosterone in the blood, which is prohibited for use without a therapeutic exception.

If found guilty, he could face a maximum ban of four years.

Note that Pogba’s agreement with the Italian club is valid until 2026.